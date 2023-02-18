Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Given New $204.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $38.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Arch Resources Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources
In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
