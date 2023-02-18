Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.19 EPS.
Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
