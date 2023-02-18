Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.19 EPS.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

