Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 121.03%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

