Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 121.03%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.19 EPS.
Arch Resources stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.
In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
