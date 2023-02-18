Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

