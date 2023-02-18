ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

ARC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 129,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.