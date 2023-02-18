AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

NYSE:ATR traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,105. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $7,945,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

