Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-2.02 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

