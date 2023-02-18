Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

APLE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,415,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

