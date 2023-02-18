Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
APLE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,415,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
