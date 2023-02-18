Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,598,028 shares in the company, valued at $383,441,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 over the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $6,700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

