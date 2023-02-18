Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.14-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.73 million. Appian also updated its Q1 guidance to -($0.33-0.27) EPS.

Shares of APPN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 806,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,493. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,598,028 shares in the company, valued at $383,441,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Appian by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

