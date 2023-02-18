API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, API3 has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00007530 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $115.21 million and $9.58 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00424089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,934.06 or 0.28092453 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.