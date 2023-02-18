APENFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $144.48 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $144.48 million and $18.62 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00428456 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.93 or 0.28381729 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

