Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 758,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 764,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,759,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 780,800 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.