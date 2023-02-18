Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23, reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 27.92%.

Antero Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE:AR traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,650,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

