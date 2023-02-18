Anshul Maheshwari Sells 3,212 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SI-BONE Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.