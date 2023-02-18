Anshul Maheshwari Sells 3,212 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.