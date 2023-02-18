Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.29

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.291 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 19th.

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neil Salmon 58,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

