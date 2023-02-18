Ankr Price Reaches $0.0329 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $318.22 million and $93.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00217172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,567.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021954 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03052798 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $67,795,294.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

