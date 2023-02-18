Analyzing Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) & MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) and MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Jollibee Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. MTY Food Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jollibee Foods pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MTY Food Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jollibee Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Jollibee Foods and MTY Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A $19.16 0.89 MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A $1.41 33.52

This table compares Jollibee Foods and MTY Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jollibee Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTY Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jollibee Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jollibee Foods and MTY Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jollibee Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 MTY Food Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

MTY Food Group has a consensus target price of $70.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.88%. Given MTY Food Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than Jollibee Foods.

Summary

Jollibee Foods beats MTY Food Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jollibee Foods

(Get Rating)

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets. The Franchising segment franchises the Jollibee Group’s QSR store concepts. The Leasing segment leases store sites mainly to the Jollibee Group’s independent franchisees. The company was founded by Tony Tan Caktiong in 1975 and is headquartered in Pasig City, Philippines.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

