Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $52.78

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at $45,395,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at $45,395,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,202,711 shares of company stock worth $36,666,613. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

