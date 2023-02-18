Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $100.93

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

