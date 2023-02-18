Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$27.54

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Air Canada stock opened at C$21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

