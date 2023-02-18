AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $92.50 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 496.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

