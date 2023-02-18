AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $146.49. 853,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,246. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

