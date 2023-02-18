Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

