American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

