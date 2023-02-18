American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. 5,736,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,803. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American International Group by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

