American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

AIG stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 5,736,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.