American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

