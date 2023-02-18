American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Down 0.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76. Approximately 56 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.80.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.
