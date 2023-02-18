American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.15

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and traded as high as $40.54. American Business Bank shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 13,362 shares.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

