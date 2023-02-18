American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 1,525,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

