American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance
AXL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 1,525,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.
Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.