Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 570,106 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.