Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.244-$2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Stock Down 3.2 %

AMED opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $179.91.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

