AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
AMCX stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.
