AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

