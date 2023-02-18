Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $27,000 Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $3,134,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 20.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Paya Stock Performance

About Paya

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 0.36. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

