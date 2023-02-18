Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

