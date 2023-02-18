Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

