Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

ROK stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $299.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.48.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.