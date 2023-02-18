Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $38,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

