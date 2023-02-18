Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 646,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXGN opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

