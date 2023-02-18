Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:AYX opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.