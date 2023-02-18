Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.