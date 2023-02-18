Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 962 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 962 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,999 shares of company stock worth $11,346,240. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.