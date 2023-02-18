Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 604 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Elastic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

