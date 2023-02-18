Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,190 shares of company stock worth $2,262,444 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

