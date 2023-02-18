Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.