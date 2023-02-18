Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Up 32.8%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 32.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Altex Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Altex Industries

(Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.