Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.66

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.66 ($24.37) and traded as high as €27.33 ($29.39). Alstom shares last traded at €27.25 ($29.30), with a volume of 1,089,621 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

