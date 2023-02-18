Alpine Peaks Capital LP Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.