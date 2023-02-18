Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.38. Allkem shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 9,561 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allkem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.